Floyd Mayweather talks Ronda Rousey, Domestic Violence (VIDEO)

Floyd Mayweather To Ronda Rousey: 'True Champs Bounce Back'

Floyd Mayweather says Ronda Rousey is still a legend and should keep her head up after her loss to Amanda Nunes ... telling the UFC star, "A true champion can bounce back."

Mayweather opened up about Rousey to FightHype.com -- saying people unfairly tried to pit him against Ronda in the past because of his 2010 domestic violence incident.

Mayweather denied beating his ex-girlfriend but says, "Am I guilty of restraining someone? Yes. I'm not perfect."

"God only made one thing perfect ... that's my boxing record."

Floyd then turned his focus back to Ronda -- encouraging her to get back in the Octagon and fight again.

"Stay focused ... go back to the drawing board."

He added, "2017 is a whole new year."