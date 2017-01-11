Donald Trump Rumored Bathroom Plan is Scary Says California Lt. Governor

Donald Trump and the Republicans aren't really that concerned about transgender people and which bathrooms people use, but it's just an example of a much bigger agenda ... so says California Lt. Governor Gavin Newsom.

There are rumors swirling Trump might tamper with state laws that now allow transgender equality in bathrooms. Newsom was heading into E Baldi restaurant in Bev Hills Tuesday and expressed fear and hope about the new prez.

Newsom's got a good chance of becoming the next governor of Cali, and we hear he has presidential ambitions.