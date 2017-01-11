Donald Trump Germaphobe Excuse Doesn't Wash With Howie Mandel

EXCLUSIVE

Howie Mandel -- maybe the most famous germaphobe -- is calling BS on Donald Trump's claim he's one too ... because it just doesn't make sense in this particular alleged situation.

Howie explained why fearing germs is not a good alibi for the alleged sexual act detailed in the totally unconfirmed Russian dossier. Even if it were legit ... the Prez-elect's excuse just doesn't add up.

Still, he thinks Trump's press conference is doing great things for the germophobic community. Howie might even have a new slogan for him.