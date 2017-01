Kenyon Martin 'George Karl's a Clown ... I Don't Want to Talk to Him'

EXCLUSIVE

There will be no Kenyon Martin/George Karl peace summit ... the ex-NBA star says the guy is a "clown" and his explanation he gave for the hurtful things he said in his book is BS.

Kenyon was out in NYC when we asked for his thoughts on Karl. He told TMZ Sports he regretted the way he spoke about Kenyon's father situation in his new book.

It's clear Martin isn't even close to forgiving Karl and has absolutely no desire to work things out with his former coach.