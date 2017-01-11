Soulja's Fight Promoter Calls Out Mayweather ... Bloods Are In Control, Not You (VIDEO)

Soulja's Fight Promoter Calls Out Mayweather Bloods Are In Control, Not You

EXCLUSIVE

Floyd Mayweather is NOT calling the shots in the Soulja Boy vs. Chris Brown fight and has NO SAY in where it will go down ... this according to Soulja's personal fight promoter, Wack 100.

Wack isn't just Soulja's promoter -- he also manages Game and Ray J and is extremely well-connected in the West Coast gang scene ... especially with the Piru Bloods, the organization of which Chris and Soulja claim to be members.

Wack says he heard Mayweather dispute the location of the fight during an appearance on ESPN's "First Take" ... but says the boxer was straight-up wrong when he shot down Dubai.

Wack says the fight is a "West Coast thing" and, while he's got love for Mayweather, explains that Floyd is just "a guy from Michigan who lives in Vegas."