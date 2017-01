Bella Hadid Surfaces After The Weeknd & Selena Hookup ... Signs of Bad Blood?

If Bella Hadid's pissed about The Weeknd hooking up with Selena Gomez ... she's doing her best not to show it.

Bella touched down Thursday at LaGuardia -- the first time she's been seen in public since she unfollowed Selena on Instagram. That move made everyone think she's got beef with Selena and/or her ex-bf.

So check out her reaction when a photog fired off a few questions about the pics TMZ first posted of The Weeknd and Selena.

As every model knows ... never let 'em see you sweat.