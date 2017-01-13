Blac Chyna Off the Hook in Drug Possesion Case

EXCLUSIVE

Blac Chyna will avoid going to trial for her ecstasy bust in Texas ... we've learned the case has been dismissed.

According to court docs, prosecutors in Austin filed to drop the third degree felony charge against Chyna and a judge agreed, dismissing the charge Friday.

We broke the story ... she was arrested about a year ago in Austin International Airport after acting erratically and getting verbally abusive with a bartender. Police said they found 2 pills in her sunglasses case.

Story developing ...