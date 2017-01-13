TMZ

Floyd Mayweather to Dana White: 'You're a F***ing Comedian' (VIDEO)

Mayweather to Dana White: 'You're a F***ing Comedian'

1/13/2017 2:09 PM PST
EXCLUSIVE

Floyd Mayweather is shooting down Dana White's $25 MILLION offer to fight Conor McGregor ... saying simply, "You're a f**king comedian!"

Earlier Friday, White appeared on 'The Herd' on FS1 and made the official offer for the fight -- $25 mil each plus part of the Pay-Per-View profits.

Floyd was clearly INSULTED by the offer and told us to look at his watch ... a limited edition Hublot Laferrari which usually starts around $220k and can run up to around $350k. 

The message ... Dana's number is WAYYYY too low. 

Back to the drawing board. 

