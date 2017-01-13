Tower of Power Drummer, Bassist Hit by Train in Cali

Two members from Tower of Power suffered an "unfortunate accident" after they were hit by a passenger train in Oakland, CA ... fortunately both survived.

Drummer David Garibaldi -- a band member since 1970 -- and bass player Marc van Wageningen -- a substitute bassist -- were reportedly crossing the tracks Thursday night at Jack London Square and on their way to a gig in the band's hometown.

Tower's publicist said the musicians are "responsive" and being treated at a local hospital.

The band's 2 shows scheduled at Yoshi's jazz club were canceled.



