Uma Thurman Plop Goes the Pap!

Uma Thurman's custody hearing with her ex-fiance got off to a rocky start ... for the paparazzo trying to shoot her as she walked into court.

The video's pretty hilarious for everyone but the guy who went down ... hard. To her credit, Uma didn't laugh (out loud) and even took some time to help him up.

Friday the 13th is a real thing. At least for this poor guy.