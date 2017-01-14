Cesar Millan Home Burglarized They Came in Through the Bathroom Window!!

EXCLUSIVE

Cesar Millan got bit where it really hurts when someone broke into his house and made off with a ton of jewelry.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... the break-in happened Thursday night at Cesar's home in Studio City, CA. We're told the burglar or burglars entered through an unlocked bathroom window -- and left with several hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of bling.

Sources close to the 'Dog Whisperer' say he had been in Asia on business for several weeks, but the good news is his security cameras were working. Cops say surveillance footage captured the heist in progress ... and will be critical to identifying any culprits.

No animals were harmed in this crime -- this home isn't the one where Cesar has his training facility.

A rep for Cesar tells us the Millan family requests privacy while they work with the police department to conduct a thorough investigation.