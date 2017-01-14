L.A. Chargers' Jeff Cumberland Says Bring On The Haters

L.A. Chargers' Jeff Cumberland Let The Locals Hate ... We'll Prove 'Em Wrong

EXCLUSIVE

L.A. Chargers tight end Jeff Cumberland is welcoming all the L.A. haters with open arms ... saying the team will have Los Angeles locals on board by the end of next season.

The new Chargers logo was flashed on the big screen at Saturday's Lakers v. Clippers game at Staples Center and it was met with heavy boos. Cumberland was then shown on the screen too and was met by a mixed reaction.

Our photog spoke with Jeff at the game who made one thing clear ... it's all love.