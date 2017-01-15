Donald Trump Inauguration No Prez-Elect ... For Dress Rehearsal

Donald Trump's dress rehearsal for his inauguration went off without a hitch ... without Donald Trump.

Military band members assumed the role for the President-elect and the future First Lady, as well as for Mike Pence and his wife, Karen. They did the whole shebang ... the parade, the swearing-in ... all of it.

It's a long-running tradition that the Prez-elect is not front and center for the rehearsal -- Obama didn't show ... neither did George W. Bush.

How's this for news. Trump followed convention!