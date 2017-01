UFC Star Frankie Edgar 'I'd Like To See BJ Penn Retire ... He's A Shell Of Himself'

BJ Penn should hang 'em up 'cause he's a shell of the dominant fighter he once was ... so says former UFC champion Frankie Edgar.

Penn, 38 years old, returned to the Octagon Sunday night after a 3 year layoff ... and was absolutely DESTROYED by up-and-coming star Yair Rodriguez ... igniting the debate, should BJ retire?

TMZ Sports talked to Edgar -- who fought and beat BJ 3 times -- about Penn's future in fighting.

Frankie doesn't hold back.