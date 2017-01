James Harrison NO DAYS OFF Back In the Gym at 5 AM

Breaking News

Just HOURS after crushing the KC Chiefs' Super Bowl dreams ... 38-year-old James Harrison was back in the gym -- getting ready for New England.

The guy is an absolute maniac ... busting out speed drills, power squats and back work.

By the way, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin (in a Facebook video streamed from the locker room) had estimated the Steelers jet wouldn't even land until 4 AM!!!!

