TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST
Home
Julianna Pena Says She'll Be UFC Champ In 2017

UFC Fighter Julianna Pena Amanda Whones? ... I'll Be Champ In '17

1/16/2017 12:05 AM PST
EXCLUSIVE

Hope Amanda Nunes hasn't gotten too attached to the UFC women's bantamweight title ... 'cause another female fighter says she's 100% taking it in 2017.

TMZ Sports talked to former 'Ultimate Fighter' winner Julianna Pena, who's currently ranked #3 in the division and set to face Valentina Shevchenko on Fox later this month.

It's clear Pena has more than just Valentina on her mind though, saying she's gonna conquer not only her next opponent, but the entire 135 class this year ... and that includes champ Amanda Nunes.

Gonna be a good year in the Octagon, people.

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!
Commenting Rules ›

Around The Web