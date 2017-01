Donald Trump Inauguration Rehearsals Begin For Make America Great Again Celebration

EXCLUSIVE

Rehearsals are under way for Thursday's free-of-charge Make America Great Again celebration at the Lincoln Memorial and TMZ got some pics.

Jon Voight was front and center rehearsing his speech. Check out the tunnel underneath the stage so tourists can still access the memorial. The podium for Trump's speech looks like it's been there since the memorial was built in 1922.

Here goes.