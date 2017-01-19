Donald Trump Inauguration T-Shirt Slinging, Joint Passing Could Fly ... Cops Have Bigger Fish To Fry

EXCLUSIVE

People looking to make a quick buck hawking Donald Trump t-shirts or even those smoking weed at Friday's inauguration can rest easy, because there's a good chance D.C. cops will look past them.

Law enforcement sources tell us they have so many concerns before, during and after the inauguration -- primarily security and crowd control -- they are not going to sweat the small stuff.

We're told cops in the nation's Capital generally do crack down on people who hawk merchandise on the street without a permit and they will also usually cite weed smokers.

The stakes for smoking weed in public are pretty high ... worst case scenario 2 months in jail.

So, smoke 'em if you got 'em.