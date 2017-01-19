Donald Trump Naming NY Jets Owner Ambassador to U.K.

Breaking News

The guy who signed off on paying Ryan Fitzpatrick $12 MILLION to throw 17 interceptions will be named official U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom.

Officials say Donald Trump will announce NY Jets owner Woody Johnson will take the position.

Johnson was also the vice chairman of the Trump Victory Committee and hosted a huge fundraiser for him in the Hamptons.

The Senate will have to confirm Johnson before the move is official ... but it's more of a formality at this point.

Woody's reportedly handing over day-to-day operations to his brother.