Lisa Vanderpump Torn About Promoting 'A Dog's Purpose' ... But Has a Solution

EXCLUSIVE

Lisa Vanderpump's excitement about promoting "A Dog's Purpose" was crushed when she saw the disturbing video of a terrified German Shepherd on the movie's set.

We caught Lisa in Bev Hills, hours after TMZ first posted the footage of Hercules ... one of the dogs starring in the upcoming movie. She was clearly heartsick over what she saw -- particularly because of her commercial for the flick, and her extensive work with the Vanderpump Dog Foundation.

Sources close to the network tell TMZ ... Bravo honchos are mulling over whether to pull the ad Lisa shot, but regardless of what they do -- she's made a decision about the payday she got for doing it.