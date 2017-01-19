Russell Westbrook Vows Revenge on Zaza 'I'm Gonna Get His Ass Back'

Breaking News

Russell Westbrook was PISSED at the Golden State Warriors after Wednesday night's game -- vowing revenge on Zaza and apparently telling teammates to stay away from "bitch ass" Kevin Durant.

The game wasn't exactly the friendliest -- with Zaza Pachulia knocking Westbrook to the ground at one point and standing over him in a menacing way.

After the game, Russell went off to reporters saying, "I'm gonna get his ass back. Straight up."

He added, "I don't know when it's gonna be. But I don't play that game."

Westbrook on the Pachulia incident: "I'm gonna get his ass back for that one." pic.twitter.com/yJDYes2nXn — Royce Young (@royceyoung) January 19, 2017

There's more ... now video has surfaced from the moments the game ended appearing to show Russell telling teammates to not talk to a certain "bitch ass."

According to multiple reports, the "bitch ass" in question is KD, though it's impossible to tell from the clip alone.

Clearly the little chat didn't change things between Russ & KD 😳😬 (NSFW) pic.twitter.com/W4B9FyGD6a — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 19, 2017

Interesting note ... Westbrook says he and Durant are NOT on speaking terms.