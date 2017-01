Tyler Perry I'm The People's Choice ... I Hope for Trump Every Day

Tyler Perry says he has a mantra every day about soon-to-be President Donald Trump.

We got Tyler leaving Catch Wednesday and he said he actually has hope for Trump, but lays everything at DT's doorstep, saying he must change his priorities.

And, since actors and others in entertainment have won top offices in the past, he says he's game too, but only if he shares the ticket with Michelle Obama.