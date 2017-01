Victoria's Secret Angels Nothing to Hide During Miami Photo Shoot

EXCLUSIVE

Here we have 4 Victoria's Secret Angels in their natural habitat -- basking in the sun and getting a little closer ... while wearing the least amount of lingerie legally allowed in public.

Josephine Skriver, Sara Sampaio, Elsa Hosk and Lais Ribeiro got together for the shoot in Miami, and warmed up quickly for the task at hand.

Some careers are just cheekier than others. Thankfully.