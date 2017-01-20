Alec Baldwin New Yorkers Need to Protect New Yorkers from Trump

EXCLUSIVE

Alec Baldwin, almost certainly the second most famous "Donald Trump" in the world, had a measured but strong reaction to the ascendancy of Donald Trump during a NYC protest.

Baldwin, who famously mocks Trump on "Saturday Night Live," was front and center at an anti-Trump rally in The Big Apple. He's certainly not refusing to accept the reality, but he's also clear ... he feels there's a missing "humanistic" chip in Trump's DNA, so New Yorkers need to rally together to protect themselves.