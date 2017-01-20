Curt Schilling I Was Totally Invited To Inauguration ... Here's Why I Skipped It

MLB great -- and conservative pundit -- Curt Schilling says he WAS invited to President Donald Trump's inauguration ... but chose to skip it, and he's telling TMZ Sports the reason why.

We spoke to Curt on the eve of Friday's festivities and wanted to know why Schilling -- who's been a huge Trump supporter -- wasn't already making his way to soggy D.C.

Curt breaks down why he's not in the nation's capitol today ... and also answers the question of whether or not he's the Trump lover most people think he is ... and it's not the answer you'd think.