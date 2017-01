President Donald Trump Balls, Balls, Balls

President Trump and First Lady Melania had a busy night ... attending 3 Inaugural Balls, schmoozing and dancing.

The Liberty and Freedom balls at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center were up first before they hit The Salute To Our Armed Services Ball at the National Building Museum.

Performers included Sam Moore, The Rockettes, Tim Rushlow and The Piano Guys.

The POTUS and FLOTUS shared their first dance to Frank Sinatra's "My Way" sung by three Nashville singers.