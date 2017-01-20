'Flip or Flop' Dominates NBA as King of Ratings

We don't do ratings stories but this is interesting ... "Flip or Flop" -- despite the off-screen drama from its hosts -- annihilated Thursday's cable TV lineup to win the ratings game.

The show snagged more than 2 million viewers. #2 was an NBA game that scored 1.4 million viewers. The other NBA game was #3 at 1.2 mil.

It's definitely good news for Tarek and Christina El Moussa. Lots of people thought their TV gooses were cooked now that they're getting unhitched.

We're told the network's mulling over whether to bring back the show for another season but clearly conflict and angst are good for business.