Jackie Evancho I'll Sing for a Lot More Presidents

EXCLUSIVE

Jackie Evancho had plenty of butterflies right before she sang the national anthem at Donald Trump's inauguration, but walked away so pumped ... she's ready for several encores.

We talked to Jackie moments after she NAILED "The Star Spangled Banner" and she explained her range of emotions through the experience. She got a thumbs up from the new prez.

That's just the beginning for the 16-year-old who says she'd lock down inaugurations as her thing.