Donald Trump D.C. Clubs Host Pro, Anti-Trump Bashes

EXCLUSIVE

Some D.C. clubs are hosting parties for their peeps tonight ... and whether you love or hate Donald Trump you can party hard.

Kabin nightclub is offering complimentary admission for anti-Trump supporters Friday night and an open bar from 11 PM - midnight. There's a catch ... you gotta be wearing something showing you're against The Donald. If not ... you pay full admission.

Meanwhile, Ultrabar will be throwing a pro-Trump bash ... with their open bar being from 10-11 PM. To get into the Ultrabar's "Make Clubbing Great Again" party, you have to be wearing red, white and blue or provide proof you attended the inauguration.

We're told there are several other clubs hosting similar events, with various drink specials and plans to donate proceeds to their favorite organizations.