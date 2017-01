Donald Trump Inauguration Sparking Unrest Coast-to-Coast

As Donald Trump becomes the 45th POTUS you can feel the tension across the country -- there's a wide range of reaction ... and we're live streaming all of it.

Protests are going on blocks from the Inauguration in Washington, D.C. ... but also in L.A. and NYC. Police are on high alert, so we'll be keeping a close watch -- keep checking in here all day to stay on top of the latest.

