President Trump Protests In L.A. Dripping In Creativity and Rain

Donald Trump protesters in Los Angeles brought their creative A-game -- not settling for simple signs, they went on the attack with several blow-up versions the new Prez ... ALL unflattering.

A rare L.A. downpour didn't stop the wave of Trump hate flooding through downtown streets, and the displays ranged from insightful to angry to hysterical.

Unlike the protests in Washington, D.C., there was no violence, and as of 3:15 PM PST ... zero arrests.

The Hollywood-types let their signs do most of the talking.