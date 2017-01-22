Herschel Walker Forget a Chance ... Give Trump a Day!

Herschel Walker has a message for people protesting President Trump not one day into office ... GIVE HIM THAT DAY ... AT LEAST ONE!

We got the All-American out Saturday at II Pastaio in Bev Hills, where he says while it's good for protesters to get their grievances off their chests ... pouncing on day 1 is inexcusable.

He's also still got that lead position for the President's Council on Fitness, Sports and Nutrition on his mind ... but it sounds like he's still waiting to talk to the Prez.