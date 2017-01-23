'SNL' Writer Suspended, Apologizes for Barron Trump Tweet

Breaking News

'SNL' acted swiftly to punish one of its writers after she tweeted a tasteless joke about 10-year-old Barron Trump.

A source familiar with the situation says 'SNL' has suspended Katie Rich indefinitely, and the suspension came down immediately after her infamous social media post on inauguration Friday.

Rich tweeted, "Barron will be this country's first homeschool shooter."

Rich has since deleted all her tweets, with the exception of an apology she posted Monday.

Deadline first reported her suspension.