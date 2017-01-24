Erin Andrews Battled Cervical Cancer During NFL Season ... Didn't Miss a Game

Breaking News

"NFL on FOX" star Erin Andrews has revealed she battled cervical cancer during the regular season -- which required multiple surgeries -- but she didn't miss a single game.

The good news -- Andrews says she's "cancer-free" now ... and plans on working the Super Bowl.

The 38-year-old sideline reporter broke the news to MMQB ... saying she was diagnosed back in Sept. but told doctors she didn't want to miss any work.

She ended up missing two tapings of "Dancing With the Stars" before her first surgery in October.

Two days after the procedure, she flew to Green Bay to shoot a segment with Packers star Jordy Nelson.

“Should I have been standing for a full game five days after surgery? Let’s just say the doctor didn’t recommend that,” Andrews told MMQB ... noting, "sports were my escape."

Andrews got better news on Nov. 17 -- when doctors told her she wouldn't need radiation or chemo.