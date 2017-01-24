President Trump Grateful for 'Loyal Tom Brady' ... Ignore the Haters, Bro (VIDEO)

President Trump Grateful for 'Loyal Tom Brady' ... Ignore the Haters, Bro

President Donald Trump has a message to his friends, Tom Brady and Tiger Woods, who have been getting crap for their friendship with the Commander in Chief -- HATERS GONNA HATE!!!

Trump's mouthpiece, Kellyanne Conway, went on "Fox & Friends" on Tuesday and directly addressed the "blowback" that came after the QB defended his friendship with Donald on a radio interview.

"President Trump is just so grateful that friends like Tom Brady are loyal and can ignore the shrapnel, the verbal shrapnel," Conway said.

She also said Trump appreciates Patriots owner Robert Kraft -- calling him a "good friend ... a fabulous man and leader in this country."

So, guessing he's rooting for New England?