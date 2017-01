Greenpeace Protesters Hanging From Crane in D.C. Protesting Trump

Breaking News

A bunch of protesters from Greenpeace climbed a huge crane in Washington D.C. in protest of Donald Trump.

Greenpeace supporters climbed the 270 foot crane a few blocks from the White House ... a day after Trump's Administration took action, all but bringing the EPA to a grinding halt.

Cops say they respect the protest but say their actions are "extremely dangerous."

Right now it's a standoff.