Madonna to Angelina I'm Coming for Ya ... Adopting 2 More Malawi Kids

Breaking News

Madonna wants a clean half dozen ... she's set to adopt 2 more kids from the same African nation where she got David and Mercy.

Madonna has filed docs in Malawi for the adoptions. She appeared in court there on Wednesday ..., according to the AP.

The 58-year-old adopted David from there in 2008, and Mercy a year later. She also founded her own charity, Raising Malawi, in 2006. No word on when the new adoptions will take place or if Madge has actually met the new additions to her brood.

She'll now match Angelina Jolie with 6 kids.