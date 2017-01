Shia LaBeouf Wins New York Hearts and Minds Trump, Treason Be Damned

Shia LaBeouf is taking New York by storm -- literally and figuratively -- because his anti-Trump demonstration/performance art is officially a thing for residents and tourists alike.

Shia is committed and at the same time pretty damn lovable as he dances, protests, ties a kid's shoes, mugs with protesters, and on and on.

He's clearly unfazed by Jon Voight's incendiary comments that Shia's protest is treasonous.