Smush Parker I Won't Beg Kobe But Might Tap Another Laker for 3-on-3 League

EXCLUSIVE

Smush Parker tells TMZ Sports he's PUMPED Lamar Odom is down to join his team for Ice Cube's 3-on-3 league ... and while he hopes Kobe Bryant comes around, he's not about to beg.

The ex-Lakers player joined the guys on the "TMZ Sports" TV show (airs Wednesday night on FS1) and told us he's still VERY serious about joining the league. His agent's even been in contact with league officials.

But, with Kobe still mum on the possible reunion with his former Lakers teammates -- Smush says he's already thinking about some of the players who could fill the 3rd spot.