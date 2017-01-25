Trumps & Obamas Trigger Real Estate Boom in D.C. Hood

EXCLUSIVE

Ivanka Trump and Barack Obama have lots of differences, but together they have turned a D.C. neighborhood upside down, creating a real estate boom.

Realtors in the Georgetown-adjacent neighborhood where Trump and Obama are now renting tell us there has been an explosion of interest from buyers and renters since moving boxes started appearing.

One realtor tells us in the 26 years of doing business in the Kalorama Heights neighborhood, he's never seen this level of interest.

One home was just listed for $7.9 mil -- a HUGE asking price -- and there have already been 4 showings in just 3 days.

Our real estate sources also say realtors have been name-dropping Trump and Obama for virtually every showing.

As they say, Location, Location, Obama, Trump.