Jennifer Holliday Performs LGBT Make Good ... Singing for Gay Cruise Fans

Jennifer Holliday is making up with gay fans who might have been pissed she initially accepted an invitation to sing at the Trump inauguration ... by headlining an all-gay Caribbean cruise.

Sources with Atlantis -- a gay and lesbian charter company -- tell TMZ ... Jennifer was the main attraction Wednesday night aboard Allure of the Seas -- and she's putting on 2 more shows Thursday night.

Atlantis says it reached out to Holliday right after she backed out of the inauguration.

Jennifer got a standing O for her first performance. We're told she never brought up the inauguration. As we reported, Holliday canceled that gig ... partly due to backlash from the LGBT community.

Looks like it's all good now.