Rajon Rondo Responds To Butler, Wade: 'I'm Not a Bad Teammate'

Rajon Rondo Rips Jimmy Butler, Dwyane Wade 'I'm Not a Bad Teammate'

Rajon Rondo is firing back at Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade over their post-game comments after Wednesday night's loss ... saying their lack of leadership is the reason why the Bulls are losing.

Wade and Butler voiced their frustration to reporters after losing to the Hawks ... calling out the younger players for not caring enough.

Rondo wasn't specifically mentioned ... but clearly took exception, firing back on Instagram by trashing Jimmy & Dwyane as bad leaders when compared to his old Celtics teammates Ray Allen, Paul Pierce & Kevin Garnett.

"My vets would never go to the media. They would come to the team. My vets didn't pick and choose when they wanted to bring it."

"It takes 1-15 to win. When you isolate everyone, you can't win consistently. I may be a lot of things, but I'm not a bad teammate."

"The young guys work. They show up. They don't deserve blame. If anything is questionable, it's the leadership."