Hawks Co-Owner Tony Ressler I Hope Falcons Win Championship 'Cause We Probably Won't

EXCLUSIVE

Here's Atlanta Hawks co-owner Tony Ressler telling TMZ Sports he's 100% riding with the Falcons to win a championship ... because his Hawks probably ain't getting it done.

We got Tony out at Madeo and asked what it would mean for the city of Atlanta to finally win a Super Bowl ... and when he thought the Hawks might raise a trophy themselves.

He said a Falcons 'ship could "only help" the city ... and as far as the Hawks, he says they'll get it done "someday," but it's clear he doesn't think that day is happening in 2017.

Listen, the guy probably ain't lying ... the Hawks are 4th in the East right now, but let's face it, it's all about the Cavs -- and LeBron James -- right now in that conference.

Positive for the Hawks? They ain't the Knicks.