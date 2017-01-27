Drake Hosting Half Naked Chicks on Super Bowl Weekend

Drake Super Bowl Host With Most Half Naked Chicks!

Exclusive Details

Drake's Super Bowl weekend will be filled with hot women, scantily dressed and ready to party -- but don't even think about calling them strippers.

Drizzy's pop-up event -- "The Ballet" -- kicks off Thursday, February 2nd and runs through Super Bowl Sunday at Mercy Night club in Houston. The event's headlined by HUGE stars each night -- Migos, Jeezy, Odell Beckham Jr., Gucci Mane, DJ Khaled and Lil Wayne are just a few of them.

But let's be real ... the featured attraction's definitely the girls flying in from all over the country to work the party. We're told the dancers will be dressed provocatively but those skimpy outfits are NOT coming off.

There's a final casting call Monday, and the club knows exactly the kind of dancers it's eyeing -- voluptuous ... just the way Drake likes his strippers dancers.

Normies can get in for $40, but they also have 21 VIP sections ... if you have up to $10k.