Erin Andrews How'd I Work After Cancer Surgery? ... Thank God for Coffee

It's the question everyone wants to know -- how the hell did Erin Andrews fly to Wisconsin to WORK just 2 days after cancer surgery???

Hint: STARBUCKS AIN'T NO JOKE!

The "NFL on FOX" star was at LAX when she explained how her support system was key in moving on with her life after being diagnosed with cervical cancer back in September.

Plus, Erin has a message for anyone watching ... GET SCREENED!