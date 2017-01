Johnny Gill Listen Up, New Edition Fans ... I Have BIG News!

BET's New Edition mini-series was such a smash hit ... fans are about to get a bigger dose of Ronnie, Bobby, Ricky, Mike, Ralph and Johnny.

Johnny Gill was on "TMZ Live" Friday, and told us he'd just wrapped a convo with the other NE members about getting in the studio to follow up 2004's "One Love."

He also told us they'd be open to discussing a Las Vegas residency ... though it hasn't happened yet.

But, he promised they have more than just an album on the way.