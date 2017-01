Boxing Champ Anthony Joshua Sucks At Dunking Basketball

Heavyweight boxing champ Anthony Joshua is a freak of an athlete.

6'6", 234 lbs and explosive as all hell.

Yet he sucks at dunking a basketball.

Here's video of the K.O. king getting rocked by the rim at the Under Armour headquarters in Baltimore -- where he's been promoting his upcoming superfight with Wladimir Klitschko.

Don't worry AJ, even superfreak athletes like Dez Bryant get stuffed by the rim every now and then.

Still funny though.