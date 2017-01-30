Kenny Smith Kills Smush Parker's Dream Kobe's Not Joining Your Team Bro

Kobe Bryant will NEVER join Lamar Odom and Smush Parker in Ice Cube's 3-on-3 league ... that's according to Kenny Smith who says if Kobe still wanted to hoop, he'd do it in the NBA.

We got Kenny out at LAX and asked him what the chances were that Kobe would take his old teammate Smush up on his offer, and recreate the triangle with Lamar Odom this summer.

That's when Smith kept it 1000% ... saying there's a difference between the three men, and that's that Smush and LO's NBA days are extinct ... and Bryant could still get league buckets if he wanted to.

He's probably right ... but we're still hoping he's wrong.