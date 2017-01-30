Odell Beckham JETS BACK TO MIAMI ... 4 Weeks After Boat Party

Odell Beckham made his triumphant return to Miami Sunday night ... 4 weeks after the infamous boat party ... only this time, there was no playoff game to worry about.

Just hours after the NY Giants superstar played in the Pro Bowl in Orlando, he got on a plane and flew out to Miami along with his pal, Von Miller.

The two hit up LIV on Sunday where they partied their faces off with the likes of Migos -- and Von's Broncos teammates, Bradley Roby and Shane Ray.

Unfortunately, Odell's boat party passengers, Victor Cruz and Trey Songz, were M.I.A. in MIA this time around.

Of course, Beckham caught hell for partying in Miami the week the Giants played the Packers in the NFC Wild Card game ... but this time, he ain't got no worries.