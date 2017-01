The Kardashians Return to New World Order

The Kardashians got a knock from a narc before officially touching US soil.

Kourtney, Kris, Kylie and Tyga returned after a short trip in Costa Rica but had to deal with U.S. Customs agents getting a look inside before getting the all clear.

It's standard procedure for Customs to do their thing after international flights ... but the visit comes on the heels of a controversial travel ban.